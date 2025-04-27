Bowlers enjoy changing of the seasons at Worthing Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frens o' Fred are the new champions of the winter open league at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club.

The annual competition was founded 40 years ago but since Covid had seen numbers decline. That trend was happily reversed after GoodOaks At Home stepped in with generous sponsorship for the 2024-25 season.

Three of the nine teams still had a chance of lifting the title when the 24th and concluding round of Friday night matches started on April 25.

Frens o’ Fred won with 48 points, second were Carter’s Crew with 45 and third were Chicks 'n' Dicks, also on 45. The winning squad were: Bennie Bennett, Gavin Beven, Graham Farley, Linda Farley, Brian Jones, Derek Little, Keith Lyons, Andy Peters, Jim Walmsley, Simon Warr, John Westlake and Peter Woods.

All set for the opening drive of the outdoor season at Worthing Pavilion

Rebecca Drew, managing director of GoodOaks Sussex South, was on hand to watch the action unfold and present cheques to the leading teams. After enjoying a slice of celebratory cake, she confirmed that GoodOaks would continue with their sponsorship for the 2025-26 season.

Any local players or teams who would like to take part are invited to contact Peter Woods on [email protected].

No sooner had the last indoor competition ended than the outdoor season began with the club's opening drive, held in perfect weather on Saturday, April 26.

After a gap of nearly seven months, the members old and new were finally able to step onto the grass and take up the eternal challenge of gauging line and length while hoping for a little bit of luck.

Rebecca Drew, second left, with members of the Friday Fours champions, Frens o' Fred

The lawns prepared by Vince Ruttledge took varying degrees of turn and were reasonably paced for the first outing since last September.

Charlie Ward won the initial prize of the season when his wood in the spider came to a halt nearest the jack, which had been bounced around like a pinball flipped by Elton John.

Top rink from nine games of triples, played over 18 ends, went to Andy Peters, Sue Manning and skip Simon Ritter. They enjoyed plenty of beneficial wicks in defeating Ian Down, Helen Beale and Ian Slater by 23 shots to 10.

The winning margin was matched by John Shapcott, Phil Crompton and skip Warwick Davis, who beat Mike Lawton, Pam Duffield and Richard Burden 24-11. Ritter's triple took the prizes by winning 13 ends, two more than their closest rivals.

Peter Woods, Kathy Byrnes and skip Peter Tomley defeated Charlie Ward, Barry Wood and Jonathan Gauntlett 20-10.

Chris Cheeseman, Ange Gatland and skip Mick Steggell beat Alex Meadows, Teresa McLaughlin and Bryan Bodicoat 17-8.

Archie Davis, Dennis Allen and skip Tim Baldwin beat Mason Davis, Tony Beale and Simon Warr 18-10.

Linda Carter, Terry Edmondson and skip Richard Williams beat Tina Slater, Dave Bucket and Mike Spinks 20-13.

Julie Woods, Jill Lay and skip Alan Vidler beat Alan Fryar, Gill Harrisson and Alan Cheeseman 17-22.

George Rhodes, Alan Crowter and skip Colin Davey beat Pat Edmonds, Sue Gubbins and Richard Krupa 24-19.

Gerry Shallis, Ken Chapman and skip Roger Dutton beat Antonia Dudley-Smith, Angela Wood and Richard Calvert 16-13.