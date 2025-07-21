Bowls: Priory four defeated in Sussex final

After a bright start, Tarring Priory's John Schools, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and skip Chris Ide fell away to a 12 -21 defeat at the Sussex County Finals against Gullivers.

The slow green and early drizzle at Eastbourne's Hampden Park suited the team from Bexhill, led by 23-times Sussex champion Charles Wright.

Ide was not despondent, saying: "We would love to have qualified for the national finals at Leamington but we had a great run to the final, playing all our games except one on away greens.”

Elsewhere Priory faced a difficult away trip to Southbourne in the West Sussex League.

Tarring Priory receiving their runners-up shield from Sussex president Peter Copper and competition secretary Kim Hudson

Missing regular skips Dave Levey and Stuart Shwartz it was always going to be an uphill battle, but Priory fought all the way going down 58 -74.

With only the rink of Simon Rusbridge, Bailey, Brinsmead and Ide defeating Dave Alner 20-14 Priory came away with an 8-2 loss.

There were defeats for Alan Messer, 13-22 against Chas Harrison; John Schools, 18-20 to Pete Jasinski, and, returning to the team, Stuart Logan, who put in a good display before going down 7-18 to Anthony Bull.

Priory had more success in the Stracey League when they retained their grip on top spot with a 66-64 victory at neighbours Goring Manor.

John Bailey scored a single on the final end to edge out Wendy Davis 16-14 and maintain his 100% record and Nick Eager scored a two and one on the last two ends to come back to draw 15-15 with Peter Treagust.

Ide won 21-13 against Bill Porter but there was a first defeat for Messer, 14-22 against Chris Adam. Team manager John Proffitt is looking for an improved display in the remaining four matches

In the Brodie League, Priory travelled to league leaders Shoreham and inflicted their first home defeat of the season, 77-57. Ide led the charge with a 24-13 victory in the pairs against Kim Hudson.

David Fairs achieved a comfortable 23-12 win in the fours over Rod McBeth but the two triples had a day to forget. Ray Baker was narrowly defeated 18-20 by Paul Green but Proffitt went down 9-20 to John McMurran.

With Steve Davis still absent, acting captain Baker was pleased with the overall outcome which keeps Priory in third place.