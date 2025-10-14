Just 18 months ago, VK Amateur Boxing Club faced one of its toughest battles outside the ring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe flooding left the Bognor club struggling to survive, with only a handful of dedicated boxers keeping the doors open. If not for Pete Cox and his generosity towards the community, the doors would not have reopened.

Peter is the owner of the unit and has given full use of it to the boxing club, so the club wants for nothing and it wouldn’t be possible without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to today, and the story could not be more different. The club is thriving once again, boasting more than 30 active boxers and a buzzing gym atmosphere.

VK Amateur Boxing Club are on the rise

Recently VK ABC proved its resurgence on the big stage at a three-day Box Cup tournament in Devon.

Entering three young fighters (Dennis Coffey, Betty foster and Lennie Wells) the club made history by walking away with three champions.

Along the way, one of VK’s rising stars defeated a two-time Irish national champion, the boxers secured two stoppage victories, and Wells was crowned Best 2014 Boxer of the Tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently VK had another four junior boxers out competing – two bouts were skills only with no winner or loser; Riley Effemy won in Brighton and Jonty Child-Glue won in Guildford.

This success comes as the new boxing season kicks fully into gear and VK ABC has already claimed eight victories in both Box Cups and Development Championships.

Head coach Curtis Friend and the team say the club is flying – with new members walking through the doors daily. Among the latest recruits are multiple national champions and finalists who have chosen VK as their new home gym.

With this fresh wave of talent, VK Amateur Boxing Club are now targeting something the town hasn’t seen in decades: bringing Bognor its next national champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trips like the Barum Box Cup in Devon wouldn’t be possible without the support of VK’s local sponsors: Chichester Landscapes, JLB Plumbing and South Coast Plastering.

From near closure to one of the south coast’s most promising boxing gyms, VK ABC’s comeback is nothing short of inspiring — and it seems the best is yet to come.