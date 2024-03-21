Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noah Jolly was boxing for Sussex in a rep match facing a very good opponent in Kenzie Hammond from Turners Boxing Club. In the first round, Noah began using his jab and both lads started the round using fast combinations as the bout shaped up to be an entertaining contest for the crowd.

In the second round, Kenzie was able to work to his pace and looked to time his punches, having success when Noah pressed forward, but he was not able to keep the Horsham boxer off as Jolly continued to press forward, looking to have his own success.

In the final round, Noah knew it was close so forced the pace of the round, throwing strong combinations as Kenzie was forced to work hard on the back foot and land his own counters.

In what was a highly contested bout over three three-minute rounds, with both lads showcasing their skill, Kenzie took the win by points decision.

Joseph Kawuma represented Horsham Boxing Club in what was a support bout, facing Matteo Fererra from Surbiton Boxing Club.

In the first round, Kawuma looked to make his opponent miss with his slick head movement, whilst he tried to attack the body before landing combinations to the head.

The second round continued with Ferrera having his own success in attacks but Kawuma continued to do well to move and press forward with his quick burst of attacks to back his opponent up and land solid punches with Ferrera backed onto the ropes but the Surbiton boxer continued to box and land his own punches.

In the final round, both boxers gave it their all in what was another evenly contested bout and after three good rounds, Kawuma was declared the winner by points.

Coach Danny Essex said, “It was great to see Noah representing Sussex in what was a cracking bout with two great boxers really showing their level in the game. It was unfortunate that Noah didn’t get the result we had hoped for, but Noah is once again proving he can mix it with the best. Kawuma did well to pick up the win on an away show in another great bout. He is a great person to have in the gym so to see him doing well is so nice as a coach.”