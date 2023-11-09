Irish-born pro boxer Tiernan Bradley has made Brighton a home – and aims to take a starring role when top-clas boxing comes to the city on Friday night.

Bradley is fighting on the Harlem Eubank undercard at the Brighton Centre and is out to make a name for himself.

He is from Dublin, but has made the move to Brighton to pursue his boxing career and climb the ranks of the welterweight division. The Irishman has had a spectacular amateur record, including being crowned seven-time Irish champion, and in the professional ranks, he has displayed a punch perfect record of eight wins and seven knockouts.

Bradley reckons he has yet to be pushed or tested so far in the pro ranks of boxing. He said: “I went the distance once in Spain. He was a good fighter however I didn’t believe in my fitness at that point and I was fresh in the professional arena.

Tiernan Bradley is ready to shine at the Brighton Centre | Contributed picture

“That fight was my second six-rounder, I didn’t really trust my fitness and I wasn’t sure if I could last the whole six rounds. The sixth and final round eventually came, I was ready to put my opponent away and stop him, and unfortunately the bell went early. So that’s why the distance was met.”

Bradley has shared a ring with lots of top-quality professionals, both in sparring and throughout his career. He is constantly putting in the work and adding to his skillset. These have included Conor Benn, when the Irishman was in Los Angeles, and Conor Mcgregor. Tiernan helped him with his preparation to fight Floyd Mayweather in of the biggest events seen in combat sports.

On Friday night at Brighton, Bradley faces Michal Bulik, who fought Campbell Hatton (son of Ricky) in May this year.

“All I want is a platform to display my ability, skillset and belief in myself,” Bradley said. “Irish boxers are attractive to viewers as we have big hearts and we can fight so hopefully I get offered a big fight soon.