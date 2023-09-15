Captain has Jolly good start to season for Horsham Boxing Club
Jolly always puts on an exciting bout and this one did not disappoint.
From the first bell, Jolly was on the front foot and the more aggressive boxer, starting strong and putting Booth on the back foot as he tried to check hook his way out of the trouble, using good footwork and his experience. But Jolly was relentless, jolting the head of Booth back with stiff right crosses.
In the second round, Booth tried to counter Jolly with strong crosses, but Jolly was in his flow and landed a cracking left hook which seemed to stun Booth. The Panthers boxer recovered and soon both lads were trading blow for blow.
The last round saw Jolly starting at a storming pace, again forcing Booth on to the back foot. Booth was forced to hold on and the ref took a point off him for holding.
At the final bell, Jolly was awarded a clear unanimous victory.
Coach John Essex said: “Noah and a few of the lads who were supporting are weighing in for the championships so this was great preparation. Booth had experience and age on his side, but Noah handled it well.”
Horsham BC are pleased with how all the boxers in the gym are progressing.
