Chichester and Bognor venues both hosting big boxing events this weekend

The Wick FC assistant manager, who also runs a youth team at Felpham Colts, is lacing up the gloves for the Ultra White Collar show at Westgate Leisure, Chichester, and is looking to pack a punch.

Pye has trained for a long time at the Beehive gym in Bognor, run by his close friend and pro boxer Liam Griffiths, and is putting in extra rounds at Fitbox in Chichester.

“I’ve had an itch to get in the ring for a long while and have been training with Liam for five or six years,” he said.

Warren Pye, left, with Liam Grifiths | Submitted picture

"We’ve spoken about me having my first white collar fight and after entering an extended period of sobriety I decided to have a goal to aim for. I’m sparring with Tom Nicholls, who also trains at the Beehive, to get me in the right shape and frame of mind.

"Liam will be with me and I wouldn’t have anyone else as my corner man.”

BATTLE OF BOGNOR

After a ‘Battle in Bognor’ tournament last November was a roaring success, organisers are looking forward to another this Sunday at the arena in Westloats Lane.

Last time they hosted 22 quality amateur matches – 11 Bognor boxers faced boxers from across the country. Bognor ABC boxers won all the contests they fought in.