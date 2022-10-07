Conor Benn. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Eubank vs Benn has been “postponed” (note the inverted commas) although if I was a betting man I’d be surprised if they ever actually fight.

Benn if found guilty by the authorities of doping potentially faces a lengthy ban, and at 33 can Eubank Junior really hang around and wait for him?

Somewhat ironic that Eubank is one of the injured parties in all this, missing out on a reported £4million pounds for a night’s work for which he claimed he’d only have been 60% fit. (Don’t worry I think he will still have enough for the gas and electric this winter)

But what of the real victims in all this?

The paying public.

The people who with the live gate and PPV subscriptions paid towards a reported £25million income for this fight.

As the drama unfolded on Wednesday with announcement of Benn’s test failure, and Eddie Hearn embarked on the PT Barnum edict of ‘fooling some of the people some of the time’, a number of questions immediately sprung to mind.

When did they, i.e. Hearn and Dazn, know that Benn’s ‘A’ sample had failed the testing?

Given the fact that 99.9999999% of ‘B’ samples are the same result, as its one specimen separated at the original test, why did they continue to market this fight, selling tickets and PPV packages?

Frank Smith, Hearn’s Number 2, lives with Emily Eubank, so did the Eubank camp know immediately?

Why let honest hard-working boxing fans, part with their money for fight tickets, booking hotels in London in the process for this weekend, knowing what was on the horizon?

Then in the last couple of weeks embark on a huge social media build up, with a huge London press junket earlier in the week, with both fighters arriving in a Bentley and a McLaren, respectively, when they knew what was coming?

