Crawley Boxing Club prospect picks up first win in spectacular fashion

Junior Crawley Boxing Club prospect Dimitri Mesnik got the first win of his short career in spectacular fashion in Bognor Regis on Saturday.

Two weeks previously the 14-year-old lost a desperately close points decision at Surbiton - but this time he didn't wait for the judges.

Facing Henry Norris of the Punchout Boxing Academy from Hastings at 53.5kg, Mesnik ploughed forward and gave his shocked opponent a standing count within the first 20 seconds after landing a big right hand flush on Norris' jaw.

Mesnik looked for the finish and after another onslaught of punches the referee decided he had seen enough and waved the bout over.

MESNIK and WATSON are pictured after their bouts with club coaches Rees HOPCRAFT and Andrew WATSON.

Guy Watson took on Camberley's Eli Loveridge in a no-decision skills contest at 41kg. It was the first outing for the 12 year old in a Crawley vest and he did not disappoint.

Both lads gave it their all in the 3 x 1.5 minute round bout to the delight of the packed crowd.

The club are busy preparing for their home show on Sunday, April 23 when the Crawley squad take on amateur talent from across the region at the Goffs Park Social Club.

Boxing starts at 12.30pm.

