Crawley Boxing Club rising stars lose on points decisions - 15 high action bouts on show this weekend

Two rising Crawley boxers were unlucky to be on the losing end of points decisions in Brighton on Friday evening.

Max Davie and Archie Minter. Picture: Crawley Boxing Club

Archie Minter (15) we looking for his second win this season but tired in the last round against the unbeaten Fin Kingsley of Coast 2 Coast, Worthing.

During a whirlwind first round, Archie was sharp and fast, landing jabs and hooks as Fin looked uncomfortable with the pace. The Worthing boxer was deceptively strong however and started to advance in the second round. Archie countered well though and again took the round with some neat, clever punters off the ropes to end the round.

Archie tired from is efforts in the last round as Fin pushed forward with basic but relentless one-two combinations. Still, the best two punches landed in the bout were from Archie as he twice dislodged the Worthing boxes gumshield.

After the exhausting battle Kingsley was awarded a split decision from the judges. Archie looked to be a worthy winner but this was a huge learning experience. Middleweight Max Davie, making his debut for Crawley in his first bout in over a year, lost a very close bout against Josh Faithful of Eastbourne, again on a split decision. The coastal boxer was very unorthodox and raw but Max soon established his long jab as Faithful tired just halfway through the first round.

Max became a little disorganised when his opponent launched his ungainly awkward punches, just as he looked ready to go. Once again, the judges were spilt in favour of the Eastbourne boxer.

Minter is one of a host of Crawley talent appearing at Goffs Park Social Club on Sunday (Sunday, November 26th). At least 15 high action bouts are on the card and tickets are priced at just £15 for adults and £5 under 12’s on the door, with a bar and refreshments also available.