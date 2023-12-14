Crawley Boxing Club stage most successful ever show with 10 wins from 11 bouts - picture special

Crawley Boxing Club staged their most successful ever show at Goffs Park Social Club recently with an unprecedented ten wins from 11 bouts in front of a packed home crowd.

Performance of the day was Hazelwick student Lucas Noel, 15, overcoming Paul Taljanck of Ashford at 58kg with a storming third round stoppage win. It was a hard fought even battle until Lucas’ fitness, determination and compact punching forced the referee to call the bout off after a second standing eight count due to Noel's relentless late pressure.

Senior Mo Hassine, 22, once again rose to the occasion, putting in a huge effort to outpoint the skilful Gibril Kamala of Fishersgate, Brighton. It was a toe to toe war which had the crowd on their feet.

Another superb Crawley performance saw Lucas Brown, 15, get into the win column, stopping Surabaya Hamed of Fishersgate in the second round. Lucas, 58kg, tore into Hamed from the outset, the Brighton lad had no answer to the long, rapid fire combination punches. With Hamed flagging in the corner, the bout was stopped after two quick standing eight counts from the referee.

Archie Minter, 15, got back on the winning track, dominating Jack Alfred of Atomic ABC, Farnham at 67kg. Archie's hooks and big overhand rights stunned the Surrey trier who suffered an eight count in the last round but escaped a stoppage defeat. Archie took a clear unanimous decision of the judges.

Owen Castel, 14, picked up a win over Harry Webster of Ashford with a storming first round securing a points win.

Four classy boxers made their debut with Owais Khan, Musa Iqbal and Rayaan Bontempi scoring unanimous points decision wins. Josh Waghorn, 14, was a tad unlucky to lose a close split decision to Harry Fellows of Surbiton.

Micheal Georgiev closed the show with an entertaining points win over Joshua Diment of Purley.

With four further support bouts featuring boxers from clubs around the region it was another treat of amateur boxing dished up by the Three Bridges based club.

The event was sponsored by Faron Home Improvements and Managing Director Gary Bailey was on hand to present the trophies to the boxers.

