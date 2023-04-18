Crawley Boxing Club's juniors raring to go ahead of annual blockbuster on Sunday

Crawley's junior boxing squad are raring to go ahead of the club's annual blockbuster at the Goffs Park Social Club on Sunday.

Action starts at 1pm and at just £15 for adults and £10 for under 16's it's great value with a bar and food available to make it a fantastic way for local boxing fans to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Exciting prospect Dimitri Mesnik hopes to avenge the one defeat on his record when he takes on George Kilbride from Surbiton at 54kg. Also facing a Surbiton opponent is Owen Castell at 47kg in his second bout and looking for his first win.

Junior Dinally looks to avenge his only defeat which was a split decision of the judges when he takes on Paul Green of the BN1 club at 46kg.

Crawley Boxing Club junior squad with Head Coach Paddy Harmey.

Archie Minter from the famous fighting family that gave Crawley its undisputed middleweight champion of the world Alan makes his debut at 67kg perhaps hoping to emulate his famous great Uncle. Gymnast Archie has shown explosive speed and power in the gym and could be one to watch in the amateur ranks.

Last season's Southern Counties champion Dylan Heneghan gets his first outing of the year and is up against D. Drugavieko from Ockley at 69kg. Dylan will soon be making his way into the seniors.

Guy Watson, who has proved himself well in two wins, is also on the bill. Ukrainian puncher Dimitry Ilyuk hopes to make a name for himself at 67kg after losing at this venue last year.

Lucas Brown attempts to get his first win on the board against Michael Manning of Moulescombe at 68kg. The 14-year-old was unlucky last time out when an ill-fitting gum shield ended his debut in the first round when he wasn't hurt. This time he hopes to get back into his stride in front of the home crowd.

Lucas Noel makes his debut in the Crawley colours against C. Searle of Woking at 57kg. The Pound Hill youngster has been training hard for this opportunity and is raring to go.

Ben Musgrove kicks off the action in a skills no decision bout at 46kg.

Crawley seniors Mo Hassine, Sam Kingstone and Olly Rhymes all perform on the show. Hassine who is on a run of great form takes on M. Qually of Purley's Sparkfit gym at 80kg.

