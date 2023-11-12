Crawley Boxing Club's young stars win on the road again
and live on Freeview channel 276
Senior Mo Hassine helped the Southern Counties team to a memorable victory when they took on a strong Islington side at the Royal National Hotel in Russell Square, Central London.
Boxing at 79kg Mo faced Elton Ernesto from the home club and kept his opponent on the back foot from the off, landing body shots and stiff jabs.
Further was to follow in the second and third with the Crawley man landing some heavy right hands to the head and body which saw him score a comfortable victory.
Hazelwick student Lucas Noel's hard work in training paid off when he notched up his first victory in Ramsgate against Harvey Hamilton of the Invicta club from Sittingbourne.
Boxing to instruction Noel won the first round using his double jabs and straight rear hands over his opponents guard. Hamilton came looking for it in the second but the high guard of Noel stopped anything of use landing. The Kent lad's frustration showed in the third when international referee Geoff Canell took a point off him for incorrectly punching with the inside of the glove after multiple fouls.
Noel kept his composure and landed big shots of his own before the final bell to take the win on all judges cards.
The club is holding an open inter-club tournament on Sunday, November 26th at the Goffs Park Social Club, sponsored by Faron Home Improvements. Tickets are just £15 for adults and £5 for under 12's. First bell is expected at 12.30pm and 18 amateur bouts are planned involving the rising stars of the Crawley squad.