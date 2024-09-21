Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Joshua takes on IBF champion Daniel Dubois tonight at Wembley Stadium in front of a record post-war boxing crowd of 96,000.

The Riyadh Season card also saw Hamza Sheeraz take on Tyler Denny, Joshua Buatsi settle his feud with Willy Hutchinson, Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis went toe to toe, Anthony Cacace risked his IBF belt against Josh Warrington and Turki Alalshikh's favourite boxer Mark Chamberlain clashed with unbeaten contender John Padley in a lightweight showdown.

Here’s how the packed under card played out and how the boxers rated out of 10:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fight 1: Turki Alalshikh's top man Chamberlain opened the card and the British lightweight suffered a major upset against Doncaster's part-timer Josh Padley.

Anthony Cacace lands on Josh Warrington during the IBO World Super Featherweight Title fight on the Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium

Chamberlain, previously unbeaten in 16 fights, was cut above the left eye in round four, dropped by a heavy left hook in the eighth and deducted a point in the ninth.

Padley correctly won the 10 rounder by unanimous decision. "Nobody believed in me apart from me and my team, but I did it," said the part-time boxer who will be back at work as an electrician on Monday. Not for much longer perhaps.

Chamberlain, who was in the top five for the WBC and IBF and was lining a World title fight, will now have a rethink. Ratings: Padley 10/10 – lifechanging performance, Chamberlain 3/10 – back to the drawing board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fight 2: Ishmael Davis, who stepped in for a super-welterweight scrap with Josh Kelly following the withdrawal of Liam Smith, suffered a narrow majority points loss. Previously unbeaten Davies had his moments – especially in the last as he bloodied his opponent – but the smarter work over 12 rounds came from Kelly. Ratings: Davis 7/10 – a game effort. Kelly 7.5/10. Did enough but ragged in places.

Fight 3: IBF super-featherweight Anthony Cacace controlled much of his fight with Josh Warrington to secure a unanimous points decision. Warrington, moving up to the weight, took quite a few hefty blows and lacked the power to really trouble the Irish world champion. After the fight, Warrington hinted that was his last as he placed his gloves in the middle of the ring. What a career he’s had. Ratings: Cacace 7/10 – too big and powerful. Warrington 6/10 – brave to the end, retirement beckons.

Fight 4: Joshua Buatsi settled his feud with Willy Hutchinson in a lively encounter for the vacant WBO interim light-heavyweight title. Buatsi showed the greater skills and had Hutchinson on the floor in the ninth and the sixth and took a split decision. A brilliant contest and one many would love to see again. Quite how one judge gave it to Hutchinson, we will never know. "I was so upset [with the split decision]. My coach was so upset with me. I thought I won more convincingly than a split but I got the win." Ratings: Buatsi 9/10 – a classy night’s work. Hutchinson 7/10 – delivered a good performance just came up against a better boxer.

Fight 5: Sheeraz was hardly tested and looked a class act as the 25-year-old blitzed Denny to take the European middleweight title with a two-round knockout victory. Perhaps the referee stepped in too early but the result looked a formality long before. Sheeraz looks the real deal and world title fight must be on the horizon. "I'm tired of calling for world title fights now,” Sheeraz said in the ring following his brutal win. “His Excellency is the man to make the fights now and whoever he puts in the ring with me, I'm ready for it." Ratings: Sheeraz 10/10 – emphatic. Denny 3/10 – outclassed.