Eubank has let his feelings be known to the public after losing a bizarre boxing fight against Jack Catterall.

On Saturday, July 5, Harlem Eubank faced Jack Catterall in an all-British welterweight boxing match. Hosted at the AO Arena in Manchester, it was a big test for Harlem, who had aimed to breeze past Catterall and get a world-title shot thereafter.

For Jack Catterall, this was make or break. Following a loss against Arnold Barboza Jr at super lightweight, the Lancashire man needed a win. However, stepping up to welterweight is no easy task.

When the fight began, Catterall was able to control the distance well and outclassed Harlem. But it was a clash of heads that caused the fight to shot prematurely. Both men suffered severe cuts, with Jack Catterall coming out the worse of the two.

Harlem Eubank loses for the first time in his boxing career against Jack Catterall in Manchester. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

At the beginning of the seventh round, doctors looked at Catterall’s cut, deeming it fine enough for him to continue to fight. Despite this, the referee for the Bob Williams overturned the decision.

Going to the judges’ scorecards, all three judges awarded the fight to Catterall, with scores of 69-65, 69-66, and 69-66.

After the first defeat in his professional boxing career, Harlem Eubank was quick to voice his frustrations, believing he had won the bout at that point.

Speaking to the press after the loss, Harlem Eubank said: “The referee took it out of my hands tonight, I didn’t lose that fight…. I was ready to go. My cut was a minor one… we were raring to go and his (Catterall’s) corner was told he couldn’t continue, that was nothing to do with me….

"I feel like I’ve been done dirty. I was carrying out the game plan to a tee…

"I was starting to make him pay, I was starting to land clean shots.”

In the ring when the decison was announced, Eubank called for a rematch, which was later brushed aside by Catterall’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

When asked about what’s next for him, Harlem added: “I told them in the ring ‘run it back’, and I feel like they clearly don’t want to entertain a rematch…

"If that’s world-class, show me more world-class operators because I’m ready to go.”