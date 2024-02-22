Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He faced Dennis Radescu of Chalvedon BC and started at a fast pace, looking to fire fast combinations and work on the front foot. Radescu had some success, but Giles looked the more aggressive.

In the second round, Giles showed more of his skills, working on his jab and using his fast footwork well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the bell went for the final round, Giles was eager and started to pick his shots, having more success, and forcing the referee to give Radescu a standing-eight count.

Tony Giles with his coaches | Picture: Horsham Boxing Club

Giles upped his work rate and landed solid combinations. Radescu was caught under fire and given a second standing-eight count, so the ref had to stop the contest early, declaring Giles the winner by stoppage.

Giles looks to continue his streak this Saturday on his home show.

This will be Horsham’s first home show of 2024 at The Drill Hall and it’s set to be an action-packed evening of amateur boxing. Tickets will be available on the door only, and it’s cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Danny Essex said: “I’m so pleased with Tony’s performance, he boxed really well and showed how capable he is.

"Tony is such a nice lad to have in the boxing gym, a real role model for younger ones coming through and always smiling.