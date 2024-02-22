Giles’ win puts Horsham boxers in mood for big home show
He faced Dennis Radescu of Chalvedon BC and started at a fast pace, looking to fire fast combinations and work on the front foot. Radescu had some success, but Giles looked the more aggressive.
In the second round, Giles showed more of his skills, working on his jab and using his fast footwork well.
As the bell went for the final round, Giles was eager and started to pick his shots, having more success, and forcing the referee to give Radescu a standing-eight count.
Giles upped his work rate and landed solid combinations. Radescu was caught under fire and given a second standing-eight count, so the ref had to stop the contest early, declaring Giles the winner by stoppage.
Giles looks to continue his streak this Saturday on his home show.
This will be Horsham’s first home show of 2024 at The Drill Hall and it’s set to be an action-packed evening of amateur boxing. Tickets will be available on the door only, and it’s cash.
Coach Danny Essex said: “I’m so pleased with Tony’s performance, he boxed really well and showed how capable he is.
"Tony is such a nice lad to have in the boxing gym, a real role model for younger ones coming through and always smiling.
"Our home show is next and our boxers will be looking to put on a show. We have 12 of our boxers in it so it would be great to have as much support as possible.”