On Tuesday, January 28, there was a launch press conference as the boxer from Brighton faces Tyrone McKenna in March.

At the launch press conference in Brighton, Harlem Eubank said: "McKenna is going to be in for a hard night. He likes wars, but he's picked the wrong one this time and he will find out the hard way.

"I'm here to put an end to the mistruths that he has planted in his head. It's going to be beautiful and it's what I have been waiting for. I've been waiting for someone to bring a war and bring it to me head on.

"And if Tyrone is that man then the fans are in for a treat, on March 7, and Tyrone is in for a painful night.”

Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna pose for photos before their bout in March (Photo: David Cavan).

In response, Tyrone McKenna said: "I only want wars. I enjoy standing toe-to-toe, trading and breaking the other man's heart and Match 7 will be no different and we will be able to swim in the blood at the end, of a fight of non-stop action.

"Harlem is not ready for this and he has got to 20-0 because of his last name. He's not ready and I'm going to beat him up."

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: "There has been a massive storm in Brighton this week and it is only going to grow between now and March 7.

"We have a blockbuster of a card, headlined by a real throwback fight. Tyrone McKenna really brings it and is rarely in a bad fight but Harlem is planning on making a big statement.

"This fight is now for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title, so the winner will get a top 10 ranking in the world."

Speaking to Sussex World, “I’m happy to start the year with a big fight like this and I feel like I’ll have a great year, but I’m not looking past Tyrone McKenna.

"He's a fighter that's been in there at world level, he always comes to bring war, he always comes to try and dominate you.

“I'm ready to go in there and put on a statement performance”

Watch our video interview above to hear more from Harlem Eubank.