Horsham Boxing Club have had a busy month, travelling across the country for bouts and National Championships.

Horsham’s junior female boxer, Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red), travelled to Newcastle for the National Schools semi-finals.

She faced unbeaten Tieghan Hunting from Leicester. Red entered the ring with a goal in mind and gave her best display of boxing to date.

In the first round, Red started on the front foot, using her aggressive style in a relentless attack. Red continued to pressure her opponent, landing solid punches to the head and body.

Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red) with her Horsham Boxing Club coaches | Submitted picture

In the final round, the Horsham boxer gave it her all as she pressed forward, forcing the unbeaten opponent to dig deep.

Red received a warning from the referee for pushing and had a point taken in the final minute of the contest.

After three action-packed rounds, to everybody’s surprise, it was the boxer from Leicester who was awarded the victory and went through to the finals.

Although she was disappointed with the result, Red can be extremely proud of her effort in landing bronze medal at the nationals in her first season of boxing.

John-Jack Ockenden and Joseph Kawuma of Horsham BC | Submitted picture

Horsham BC were on the road again with John-Jack Ockenden and Joseph Kawuma boxing in Maidstone.

Ockenden was first to represent the club, facing home boxer Riley Topley.

Ockenden started firing fast combinations as he instantly had his opponent on the ropes. As the round continued, John-Jack continued to pressure Topley, using his slick head movement and footwork to land eye-catching punches.

Towards the end of the first round, Ockenden landed a flurry of punches, forcing the referee to give Topley a standing-8 count and later, another one.

In the final round, both boxers gave it their all and the Horsham boxer showed his skill as he used his feet to work out his range and phase his attacks.

At the final bell, the home boxer was declared the winner by a 3-2 split decision.

Kawuma faced Quoc Sing Duong from Maidstone. As the first round started, Kawuma found his range, landing a left hook, right hand combination which rocked his opponent, giving him a standing-8 count.

Kawuma once again found his range, landing a flurry of attack, forcing the referee to give his opponent another standing-8 count.

In the second round, it wasn’t long before Kawuma fired another flurry of powerful punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest, declaring Kawuma the winner by stoppage.

Coach Danny Essex said: “I am so proud of the last three performances.

"Red boxed her best yet, being the most aggressive I have ever seen her and I think she did enough to win the bout.

