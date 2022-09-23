Horsham boxers out and a-bout again

As former captain and Southern Counties champion Madhav Purcell has started university, the baton has been passed on to the hard-working and hard-hitting Noah Jolly.

Noah boxed in the championships round last weekend against former opponent Dan Todd of Worthing ABC.

Having previously beaten Todd, Noah was confident but alas, it wasn’t to be.

Horsham BC’s Jake Durrant, Libby Baker, Ryan Brown and Phelan Jeffrey

Despite giving Todd two standing counts, in what was a close bout, Noah lost on a split decision which was a bit of surprise.

Elsewhere on the Sevenoaks show, Jake Durrant and Phelan Jeffrey had their first bouts.

Jake boxed brilliantly using the ring and landing at will with crisp, clean shots.

Young Charlie Marsh from Maidstone showed heart in the third round, but Jake controlled the bout confidently.

Jake Durrant and Phelan Jeffrey of Horsham Boxing Club

Being a skills bout, both lads’ hands were raised at the final bell.

Phelan Jeffrey was next up having his first bout.

From the off, Phe knew he had to take his opponents range away and the pressure he applied was ferocious.

Tom Elder from Sevenoaks tried to defend and counter, but the referee was forced to give two standing counts in the first round.

In the second round, Phelan applied the pressure again, catching Tom with a right hand-left hook combination.

The referee gave him a count and rightly brought the contest to an end.

Coach/ boxer Libby Baker said: “The boys did amazing.

"Jake has worked so hard for this, even getting up Sunday mornings to do sprints with one of our coaches Ryan Brown.

"Phelan is a rough diamond who is going to go far because of his toughness and dedication to the sport. As a club and coaches, we couldn’t be prouder of all of our lads.”