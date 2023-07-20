Raylands Caravan Park hosted the club’s annual awards for the first time in a couple of years after the pandemic.

The club were back in the place where founder Bob Morris used to present the awards.

The well-attended evening involved boxers receiving long-standing trophies from the 1990s, as well as some new awards introduced this year.

Horsham Boxing Club award winners

First to be highlighted for tremendous work were two of the Mini Mayhem boxers, Michael Doyle and Rocco Hunt who received medals for their hard work and improvements in the past year, becoming two of the stand-out boxers of the 5-10s class.

Also receiving medals for their contributions were junior boxers Archie Draper and John Mongan. Archie, the latter unlucky not to receive the Junior Boxer of the Season award.

The first trophy of the night, the Junior Boxer of the Season award, was presented to Jake Durrant who had a fantastic first season with three wins from three, boxing exceptionally well and demonstrating his hard work at training.

Youth Boxer of the Season was Phelan Jeffrey, who also boasted an impressive record of three wins from three, showing toughness and durability.

Arguably one of the hardest decisions to make was for the Senior Boxer of the Season trophy.

It was closely contested between Tom Creasey, who performed exceptionally in his first bout for around seven years, and Atlanta Brown, who won the award for her performance in a tough bout at a show at Dagenham ABC against one of their boxers where her fitness was paramount. Atlanta was named Best Away Boxer on the show.

A new award was the Points Cup for the boxer with the most points, worked out by one point for boxing or two for a win. Club captain Noah Jolly, won this award with an impressive nine points, having the busiest season of all of the boxers.

One of the most prestigious trophies is the Bob Morris Cup, in memory of the club’s founder. This is for a boxer who stands out in the season, both in well-contested bouts and in support of other boxers.

Charlie Perry won it for his efforts in and out of the ring and was presented with the award by Natalie Morris, Bob's wife.

Charlie has had tough contests in all of his bouts against good opposition and is always there to support the other boxers.

Final trophy of the night was Boxer of the Season, and Noah Jolly was awarded this for his recognised contributions.

The Club Captain has been the most active boxer this season and is continuously working hard in the gym. He is always up for a challenge, evidenced by his level of opposition this season and willingness to box.