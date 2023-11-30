Horsham Boxing Club duo can take pride in defeat
Peyton-Marie Jeffery, known in the gym as Red, had her first bout on Saturday on the Moulsecoomb boxing show after her home show opponent pulled out of their bout on the day of the Horsham fight night.
Red was eager to get her first scoring contest under her belt and fortunately this was only delayed by a week as she faced Tilly Dowell of Hockley Boxing Club.
As the first bell went, both girls met at the centre of the ring firing straight punches. Jeffery was trying to work on the front foot but Dowell was doing well to box on the back foot and counter punch.
In the second, Dowell was letting her hands go and forced a standing-8 count, but Red was unfazed and ready to box on.
In the final round, Red upped the pace and attempted to pressure Dowell, landing solid combinations as she continued to press forward. After three hard-fought rounds, Dowell was declared the winner.
Despite not getting the win this time, Red is eager to turn it around and is looking forward to her next contest. The coaches at Horsham Boxing Club are beyond proud of how far she has come and know she can go on to do so well.
On Sunday, Horsham BC were out again, this time with club captain Noah Jolly at the Crawley Boxing Club home show.
Jolly faced the well-schooled Bruce Simpson of Woking ABC. With both lads preparing for the championships in the new year, they boxed over three three-minute rounds.
In the first round, they were both looking to fire varied combinations to both head and body, using their footwork and head movement. They continued to trade blows in the second and with just over a minute left, Jolly fired a solid right hand which appeared to hurt Simpson, forcing the referee to give him a standing-eight count.
Simpson battled on and landed a hurtful body shot just as the bell went.
In the final round, both lads gave it their all and at the end, Simpson was declared the winner by split decision.
Horsham coaches are so proud of Red and Noah’s efforts.