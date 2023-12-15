Iman’s tale of triumph over adversity: Refugee boxer secures major deal
After a successful amateur career that includes an Elite NABC final, a triumphant GB Assessment, an England team call-up, and multiple Southern Counties titles, Iman has decided to turn professional.
Managed by ex-British and European heavyweight champion Derek ‘Sweet D’ Williams and trained by ex-British and European middleweight champion James Cook MBE, Iman is set to make his professional debut towards the end of January 2024, having recently inked a substantial promotional deal with renowned promoter Frank Warren (Queensbury Promotions) boasting a television partnership with TNT Sports.
Arriving in Pagham, West Sussex, with dreams of escaping the looming threat of execution in Iran, Iman discovered solace and purpose in the sport of boxing. His dedication and passion for the craft not only helped him overcome personal challenges but also made him a beacon of inspiration for others.
The newly secured promotional contract promises to elevate Iman's career to new heights, providing him with a platform to showcase his skills to a broader audience. This achievement not only underscores his talent but also stands as a testament to his unwavering determination in the face of adversity.
Iman expressed gratitude for the opportunities found in the UK and shared his eagerness to contribute to the world of professional boxing. "This contract represents more than just a deal; it's a recognition of the resilience that defines my journey," Iman passionately declared.
As Iman sets his sights on the future, this success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a testament to the universal language of sport that transcends borders.
If any local businesses are interested in becoming part of this extraordinary journey and contributing to Iman's continued success, they are invited to contact his management team on the details below for further information [email protected]