Former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott Welch has given his verdict on Sunday night’s ‘super fight’ in Saudi Arabia between former Love Islander Tommy Fury and You Tube sensation Jake Paul.

And the Sussex-based trainer believes it was victory not just for Fury but for boxing itself. Fury won by split decision after eight rounds.

“Obviously a fight like this was always going to have its detractors, but It is what it is, regardless of what some people might think they both put their lives on the line in front of millions of people, so you have to give them credit,” he said.

“As novices they were both clearly inexperienced, but the result was about right, Tommy did enough but with having a point taken off and the last round knockdown, if it had been a draw, I don’t think there would have been many complaints.

Tommy Fury fights against US YouTuber Jake Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP via Getty Images)

“The judge who gave it to Jake, well it’s all about opinions, he’s not the conventional boxer but he’s definitely a showman, he bigged it up and sold this fight from start to finish, but he didn’t do enough to win.”

Welch was quick to condemn the behaviour of Paul’s bother Logan, who while being interviewed mid-fight abused Fury and his family over the public address system.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, you’ve got a fight going on, and they’ve got someone in the crowd slagging off one of the fighters on the microphone, it made a mockery of the whole thing, can you imagine that happening at a fight in this country?

“The win gives Tommy life-changing money, a rating with the WBC but also has made him aware of how much work he’s got to do in his career.

“Like many others I’m old school, that sometimes doesn’t sit right in the modern world, but the result was the best one for the sport and not just Tommy Fury. Imagine what we’d be saying if Jake Paul fighting like that had have won.