Popular champion boxer to run fitness classes at Crawley gym

A champion boxer is bringing his experience to a gym in Crawley with fitness classes.

Ben Jones held multiple titles in three weight classes during his professional career and is now hoping to inspire the next generation of boxers through fitness at Anytime Fitness gym in Pegler Court, Pegler Way.

The 42-year-old is a popular figure in Crawley and started boxing a very young age at Crawley Boxing Club before turning professional at 23. He had a record of 22 wins in 31 bouts and is now bringing that experience to Anytime Fitness.

Jones told us: “This is what it's about now. You know I'm too old to box myself. I'm 42. I still like to get in there. It is the time to give my knowledge and make the new world champion.

Anytime Fitness' Sam Limbachia and Belazs Letai with boxer Ben Jones and his belts | Picture: Mark Dunford

“We will do more of the fitness side of things at first. But within that fitness you're teaching people. They're gradually learning their skills. And then they might find that actually you're really good and maybe you should push on to a boxing club or maybe then it's not for them, but the fitness is great. So there's both. There’s a massive problem in England with knife crimes and things like that. If you put gloves on things change.”

The dates of the classes are still to be confirmed but they are the brainchild of Crawley franchisee Sam Limbachia.

"We are excited about Ben coming along,” said Sam. “He's always been a pillar in this community. I've always followed Ben in terms of his career path as well and I've got a a lot of respect for him. So I'm really pleased that he'll be coming on board with us. We will probably start one or two nights during the week and then see how that spirals off.”

Sam has been is place at Anytime Fitness for a year and has made improvements during his time. He said: “I took over last year and are basically trying to get a new feel to the place. So I've come in and really trying to build a community, work with the local members, existing members and the local businesses.

Anytime Fitness Crawley is in Pegler Court, Pegler Way | Picture: Mark Dunford

"We're offering box fit classes, we're offering legs, bums, thighs and we're offering yoga, pilates and stretching as well. And that is a free service to our members.”

The yoga and pilates is something Sam was keen to bring in after speaking to members. “We're trying to build that community here,” he said. “We've had a popular demand request for yoga. So I've introduced a new yoga line with yoga, pilates and stretching and it's all for the emotional, well-being, physical and it's just a key important factor because if people have their clarity right mentally which yoga sessions do really enhance that.

"The instructor Ruslana Lilley is unreal, she's got 20 years experience in the field and it's just a better well-being for them to be productive throughout their day and push forward. It's been really popular with the members. So once they do the classes and they want the one-to-one service that is available privately in your own little studio room as well.”

For updates on Ben’s classes or to book any of the other classes, visit Anytime Fitness Crawley on Facebook or their website.