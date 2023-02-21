Scott Welch on Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: I’d have fought King Kong if they’d paid me enough

Shoreham’s former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott Welch has voiced his opinion ahead of Sunday’s controversial mega fight in Saudi Arabia between You Tube sensation Jake Paul and Tyson Fury’s brother and former Love Islander Tommy.

Welch, 54, told Sussexworld.co.uk: “Clearly this fight has been hyped up because of the personalities involved, but basically, it’s a fair fight, both have limited experience in the pro game but they will both give it their all from the first bell”

“There’s also been lots of criticism against Tommy for taking the fight, but it’s life-changing money… back in my day if they’d paid me enough I’d have fought King Kong, and a potential win then puts him into another level. Even if he were to lose, and I don’t think he will, but gives a good account of himself and entertains the fans that will be good for his career moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether boxing likes it or not the likes of Jake, his brother Logan and KSI, despite their limited experience in the traditional sense, they have huge reach right across social media, and that ultimately creates a market.”

Jake Paul faces off with Tommy Fury ahead of their upcoming fight in Diriyah in Saudi Arabia (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

But before Paul and Fury have their dust-up in the desert, Welch’s son, Hove-based heavyweight, Tommy is scheduled to have his 10th professional fight this Friday in Bournemouth, when he takes on the durable Mexican Carlos Carreon at the 02 Fight Academy.

The contest in Dorset represents another step on the recovery journey for Welch after he suffered a broken hand in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Welch, who trains and manages his son, commented: “Carreon is no mug, he’s all part of the journey getting back after the break, it’s more rounds under Tom’s belt, if he can get him out of there before the end, good but if he goes the distance, it’s all positive.”

Welch continued his unbeaten run earlier this month with an impressive points victory against Pavel Sour from the Czech Republic in Manchester, and hopes to be in action again sometime in March.