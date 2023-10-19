Second Horsham boxer fights through to national finals weekend in Birmingham​​​​​​​

Horsham Boxing Club’s two-time Southern Counties champion Charlie Perry won in the national quarter-finals in Southampton against Kaden Scotney of Thetford Town BC.

The pair have previously met in a bout at a Horsham show when Perry took the decision in an all-out war, so Perry knew he was set for a tough bout against a well-skilled and strong opponent.

As the first bell went, the lads met in the middle exchanging jabs, trying to find an opening. Perry landed a solid left hook which pushed Scotney on to his back foot, allowing Perry to press. Scotney tried to use his jab but was falling short as Perry used his head and feet to make Scotney miss.

Scotney tried to let his hands go with a double-jab followed by a rear hand but the Horsham boxer countered with a left hook which looked to hurt Scotney. Perry pushed Scotney on to the ropes, unloading heavy straight right hands. The referee jumped in to break up the pair.

Charlie Perry with Horsham club coach Danny Essex | Picture: Horsham BC

Perry was straight back on the attack with another rear hand and as Scotney tried to hold, Perry took a step back to find his range before landing a number of right uppercut/left hook combinations, forcing the referee to give Scotney a standing-eight count.

With just under a minute left in the first round, Perry was eager to finish it early and he went straight back in with a barrage of punches, again backing Scotney on to the ropes. Perry landed clean solid combinations before the Thetford corner threw in the towel as the referee again jumped in to give Scotney a standing-eight count. As he got to eight, he waved off the contest, declaring Perry the winner.

Perry joins clubmate Phelan Jeffery for the national semi-finals and finals this weekend in Birmingham.

Coach Danny Essex said, “I’m really pleased with Charlie’s performance – to win like that against a strong opponent was fantastic. Charlie has been training hard and looked ready.

"We have two boxers in the national finals weekend in Birmingham and are confident Charlie and Phelan can do well.