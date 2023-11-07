Shoreham heavyweight Welch is part of Eubank fight night action at Brighton Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A near sell-out, the bill also is part of Channel 5’s boxing coverage, with the live TV show starting at 9pm.
Chief support is Eubank’s former Hove Amateur Boxing Club’s teammate, Shoreham’s promising heavyweight Tommy Welch.
The likeable 28-year-old from Shoreham Beach has endured his far share of frustration over the past couple of years.
A hand injury in late 2021 saw a seven-month before returning to the ring in June of 2022. Since then four straight wins have taken his record to 11-0, but his trainer, and also father, former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott told SussexWorld that Tommy’s aforementioned frustration over his degree of inactivity was mirrored right across professional boxing in the UK.
“Basically, there are not enough small hall professional shows being put on for the amount of young fledgling boxers we currently have in this country,” he said.
“Your young boxer turning pro looks at the riches at the top of the game and rightly has the ambition to get themselves there, but for that you have to have activity, and currently there’s a dearth of boxers.
“There was talk of Sky putting on a show in Brighton this summer, but it came to nothing, so here we are now effectively another six months down the line.
“That said, it is what it is, so we hit the ground running Friday night – tickets are going well, but they always will do when local fighters are involved.”
Welch’s opponent is undefeated, 5-0, Argentinian Johnathan Vegera, and an impressive showing, along without picking up any injuries will see Welch fighting again before the turn of the year.
“Obviously we believe Tommy will put in a great performance not just for the fans in the Centre but the TV viewers, the training camp has gone really well, then after the weekend if things pan out how we hope, we will be back in the gym before next weekend and hopefully be out before the end of December,” said Welch senior.
“it has been stop/start for a number of reasons, but Tommy is in a good place both physically and mentally, and we hope after Friday we can finally kick on. Ideally In six to 12 months we’d like to be in and around contention for the British title.”
Eubank vs Schwarzkopf is on Channel 5 this Friday, coverage starting at 9pm. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.