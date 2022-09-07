Urgent funding plea issued over Eastbourne gym plans

The site of the new gym at Priory Lane

EBC have joined forces with EBFC to propose a brand-new boxing and fitness gym at the So Legal Stadium at Priory Lane, Eastbourne. However, they say they only have four days left to generate the last £1,000 or so needed to pay for the first stage in the planning for the gym – and are asking the local community to visit their crowdfunding page to get this key service within the community off the ground.

Adam Hanivar, chairman of EBC, is explaining the vital role the new gym will have among local schools, community groups and families in Eastbourne and beyond.

He says EBC will be working with local schools and those with special educational needs, targeting health concerns in the community with specific tailor-made sessions and working with social services to provide facilities for individuals with specific needs.

The new gym will be a centre of excellence where they will run constant coach education courses, regular live boxing shows attracting competitors from around the nation, giving members the opportunity to compete in front of their home town and will hold several fundraisers to raise funds for projects within the community that need our support.

Hanivar adds: “At present, our current gym located on Commercial Road is far too small for the size of an ever-growing membership. This venture will allow us to accommodate for this growth as well as target many more people across the community.”

The gym will be situated next to the EBFC south stand and will be two-tiered. The lower-level will be a state-of-the-art Boxing Gym of around 1000 m² with an additional mezzanine area above for fitness equipment which will be available to the public.

The new gym will have up to 6 rings, a huge floor area for technical development as well as functional strength and conditioning specific to boxing. The mezzanine area will have a large cardiovascular area and weight gym which will overlook the boxing gym as well as through windows above the football pitch.

Plans also include an Executive Box and meeting rooms to facilitate sporting and corporate events with a small CAFE for parents and guardians to enjoy. It will have a large car park to allow these parents and guardians to stay and watch as opposed to dropping the children off and not engaging in the content of the sessions which unfortunately is occurring at the moment due to the lack of space in the current gym

Haniver says: "Eastbourne is such a thriving sporting town and we wish to use the new facility as a vehicle to showcase not just boxing and football, but various sporting and leisure pursuits for the community to engage in.

"However, we need the local community to support us in these final days of our crowdfunding efforts so that we can make these plans a reality. Please visit our crowdfunding page to donate during these final days.