Frazer Hodgson and fellow junior Johnny Scarborough started the year by taking part in skills bouts on the Paulsgrove boxing show in Portsmouth.

Hodgson faced Reggie Urquhart from the home club, Paulsgrove ABC, who started the first round working on the front foot to try to pressure him.

Hodgson did well moving his feet and using his jab to find his range. In the last half of the first round, Hodgson began to look for a variation of punches as he had success to the body. In the second round, Hodgson started to fire combinations, landing his straight rear hand following the jab and then going to work to the body.

Frazer Hodgson and Johhny Scarborough of Horsham Boxing Club | Picture contributed by club

Urquhart continued to fire back, but the Horsham boxer remained composed and looked to land combinations of his own.

In the final round, both lads gave it their all in what was a fantastic contest and because it was a skills bout, no winner was declared – so both boxers rightfully had their hands raised.

Johnny Scarborough also represented Horsham BC in a skills bout against a home club boxer, facing Zak McCartney.

Scarborough started fast, firing quick combinations as he pressed forward to work on the front foot.

He continued to press forward in the second round as McCartney began to let his hands go too, making for a great bout.

The Horsham boxer started to have real success to the body, landing some eye-catching body shots from his combinations.

In the last round, both boys gave their all, landing solid combinations and giving the crowd an entertaining bout as they had their hands raised at the end.

Coach John Essex said: “I was so pleased to see the young Horsham boxers giving their all in great skills contests. It was great to see both lads looking to land body shots and combinations – both Frazer and Johnny definitely have a bright future in the sport.”