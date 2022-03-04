Crawley boxer gets career off to a flyer with fine performance

Facing Guildford City’s Tyke Sackett, Arfat, one of the new crop of youngsters coming through at the Three Bridges based club, boxed well in a 3 x 1.5 minute round skills contest.

The contests are designed to give youngsters a taste of the ring without a decision, and both 13-year-olds thrilled the crowd in a great show opener.

Asser Arfat with coach Paddy Harmey

Asser, one part of the two fighting Crawley ARFAT brothers with sibling Bilal also awaiting his debut, showed good footwork and towards the end of the bout was starting to dominate his opponents.

Veteran coach Paddy Harmey said: “Asser did well – listened to instructions, and will be one to watch for the future.”

