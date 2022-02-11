Young Horsham boxers impress in Smokey's show

Zack Rhioui with opponent Martin Delaney

For the first outing of 2022, Horsham ABC returned to East Tilbury for the Smokey’s Community show, this time with three of their junior boxers.

Ferad Yetik, who is ten, competed for the first time in a fully competitive bout against Richard McCann of Rainham Boxing Club.

In what was a close bout for all three rounds, both youngsters showed skill and heart trading leather.

Ferad Yetik with opponent Richard McCann

Richard was the winner, stopping young Ferad with just five seconds left in the final round.

Ferad was unhurt and looks forward to boxing Richard again in the near future.

Up next was Zack Rhioui (14) boxing Martin Delaney of the well-schooled Camberley ABC.

Zack was boxing against the 2021 Barum Box Cup winner.

Noah Jolly with opponent Alfie Cooper

Although slightly heavier on the day, Zack looked in control and in what was another cracking and close bout, Zack was awarded the win of Delaney by split decision.

Last up was 15-year-old Noah Jolly against Alfie Cooper from Rainham Boxing Club.

Knowing the club had the highest medal taking in the recent School’s Championships, Jolly was under no illusion that it was going to be a tough bout.

From the first bell, Noah was on the front foot and forcing the pace.

Although not boxing to the best of his ability, he was still looking very much in control of the bout and at the end of the bell was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Horsham BC coach John Essex said: “The three boys all boxed boys from top level clubs, winning two from three is great and they should all be extremely proud of themselves.

“With our next home show provisionally booked for March, we are hoping to have a busy few weeks of bouts for everyone as they are all eager to get out before our show to practice what they have been working on in the gym.”