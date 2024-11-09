Bracklesham Bay triumph in 10-goal thriller

West Sussex Division 3 South Bracklesham Bay 7 v Hunston Community Club Thirds 3 at Downview

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bracklesham Bay Football Club recorded their best league result in their first ever season in the West Sussex Division 3 South thanks to a great team performance, hat trick from Peter Blanks and two from the outstanding Zak Madden.

The opening goal was after 20 minutes as the referee played advantage when Tom Fleming was pulled back by Reece Jordan then provided a right wing cross to the far post for Blanks to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead only lasted for two minutes Jordan's long ball over the top found Charlie Hamlett who took advantage of Trevor Ashley's hesitation to drive home.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

From the kick-off, the lead was restored with Fleming setting up Blanks who beat the advanced Brad Harding in goal.Ashley saved well from Hamlett's free kick before Kyle Chaplin's 3- yard miss-hit left foot cross that sailed over the keeper for 3-1 after 28 minutes.

On 34 minutes Tom Fleming's chipped free kick was headed down by Blanks and Josh Hunt found the bottom left corner.

Just before half time Blanks saw his shot saved by Harding with Hunt blazing over the rebound on another counter attack. HT 4-1Early in the second half a clever pass by Chaplin took out two defenders and found Madden who looked up and hit a fabulous right foot dipping shot into the top left corner from 25 yards out to make it 5-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunston replied 10 minutes later from the penalty spot, Paul Smith sending the keeper the wrong way. Bracklesham responded immediately Blanks securing his hat trick comfortably slotting home with his right foot as he sprung the offside trap again - 6-2.

A third goal in as many minutes saw Ashley's clearance blocked by Michael Lee to give Hamlett a tap in.Blanks set up Ollie Parfoot but was denied by a good save by Harding.

Bracklesham wrapped it up with seven minutes remaining, Steve Waller's ball over the top was met by a clever late run by Madden who clipped the ball from 25 yards past Harding who rushed off his line to no avail to see Bracklesham run out 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller.