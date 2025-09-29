Bridges hit the summit with Hastings victory

Three Bridges continued their excellent start to the season with a dramatic 4–2 win over Hastings United at Jubilee Walk — a result that sends Jamie Crellin’s side to the top of the Isthmian South-East division.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridge 4 Hastings United 2

Isthmian South East Division

27th September 2025

Hayden Velvick was man of the match against Hastings.

Match Report by Robert Nastase

The match took place in front of a buzzing home crowd during the club’s community day, with events running from 11:30 and building momentum towards the 3pm kick-off. The team responded with a performance full of intensity, drama, and character.

Bridges got off to the perfect start just six minutes in. Noel Leighton stole possession high up the pitch — just as he did midweek vs Ashford for the opener— and played in Bryan Villavicencio, who calmly slotted past the keeper to give Bridges the lead. Leighton came close to doubling the advantage just minutes later, but his one-on-one effort went just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings began to grow into the game, forcing a couple of decent saves from Sam Roberts, but Bridges remained dangerous on the counterattack. The first half ended 1–0 to the hosts — a deserved lead.

The second half started at a furious pace. Within a minute, Bridges had two big chances: Leighton’s shot was parried by Hastings keeper Harley Earle, and Hayden Velvick saw his follow-up blocked. Moments later, Charlie Bennett forced a brilliant save from Earle as Bridges piled on the pressure.

However, Hastings equalised against the run of play in the 48th minute. Jack Lyons unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike to level the score at 1–1.

Bridges responded immediately. Kevin Rivera burst down the left and, after his shot was blocked, Bennett was on hand to fire home the rebound. Just one minute after conceding, Bridges were back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite further chances to kill the game, Bridges were pegged back again in the 70th minute when James Hull slipped through the defence and finished past Roberts to make it 2–2. Hastings then enjoyed their best spell of the game and looked the more likely side to find a winner.

But once again, Bridges showed resilience and belief. In the 84th minute, a sharp move involving Dan Perry and the outstanding Velvick left Leighton with a simple finish to make it 3–2. And just two minutes later, Velvick got the goal his performance deserved — making it 4–2 and sealing a huge three points.

Three Bridges FC Line-up:

Starting XI:

Roberts, Ferreira (88' Irving), Bull, Neathey, J. Hallard, Villavicencio (74' Holden), Woollard (74' Perry), Rivera (64' R. Hallard), Bennett, Velvick (89' Fisher), Leighton

Goalscorers:

Villavicencio (6’)

Bennett (49’)

Leighton (84’)

Velvick (86’)

Next Fixtures:

Tuesday 30th September – Velocity Cup away at South Park Reigate (7:45pm KO)

Saturday 4th October – League match away at Merstham (3:00pm KO)

Player of the Match: Hayden Velvick

Never stopped running, contributed a goal and an assist, and played a key role in the team’s attacking spark throughout. A tireless and inspired performance.