Brighton and Hove Triathlon is South-East’s biggest triathlon - and is set to sell out again

With the event expanded to a new capacity of 2,000 athletes and over 1,800 entries already confirmed, organisers are confident that this year’s race will sell out in advance of race day.

Firmly established as the largest closed-road triathlon in the south-east, the event has become a fixture in the UK triathlon calendar. It attracts participants of all levels, from complete beginners to elite athletes, and its fast, flat course makes it ideal for first-timers and those chasing personal bests alike.

This year, Brighton and Hove Triathlon was named Triathlon England’s 2025 Children’s Event of the Year, recognising the quality, inclusivity and atmosphere of its junior races.

It joins a growing list of national accolades for the organisers, TriBourne Multisport Events, who have also secured three previous Event of the Year awards for their Eastbourne Triathlon and Multisport Festival, which returns on 12th July 2026.

The race begins with a sea swim next to Hove Lawns, followed by a closed-road cycle along Kings Road and a fast run along the promenade. It is one of the most accessible and enjoyable triathlons in the country for both athletes and spectators. Each year, thousands line the route to cheer competitors on, creating an electric atmosphere along the seafront.

The event also brings a significant economic and social boost to the city, drawing visitors from across the UK and supporting local businesses throughout the weekend. The event village on Hove Lawns will again be open to all, featuring food, entertainment, and a triathlon expo, with registration taking place on Saturday and limited check-in available on race morning.

Macmillan Cancer Support continues as the official charity partner, with tens of thousands of pounds raised annually for people living with cancer.

Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to come forward and help deliver the event. Over 200 volunteers are required across the weekend to support with registration, water stations, course marshalling, and athlete welfare. Volunteers receive a TriBourne shirt, water bottle, hot meal, and £25 race credit for every four hours worked.

Race Director Dale Anderton said: “We simply couldn’t stage this event without the incredible efforts of our volunteers. Their energy, enthusiasm, and commitment are what make the Brighton and Hove Triathlon so special. Whether you’re a local resident, club member, or someone who just wants to get involved, we’d love to have you on the team.”

To volunteer, email [email protected] and help bring one of the UK’s most exciting triathlons to life.

With a record number of entries and limited space remaining, athletes are urged to secure their place as soon as possible. To enter, volunteer, or find out more, visit www.brightonandhovetriathlon.com

