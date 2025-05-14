Brighton awaits era-defining tournament as new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy unveiled and further tickets released

With just 100 days to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, World Rugby has today unveiled a bold new trophy – a symbol of the game’s unstoppable global rise – and announced the release of additional tickets for what promises to be a generational moment for the sport.

The trophy will embark on a trip to Brighton on 17 May at the i360 as part of a nationwide tour of England. Sarah Massey, Managing Director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Bella Sankey, Brighton & Hove Council Leader, and a rugby star will be in attendance to present the new trophy on the coast.

Brighton will host two World Cup matches at the Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium in Falmer, with England hosting Australia on 6 September and New Zealand going head-to-head with Ireland on 7 September.

The record-breaking tournament has already surpassed all expectations with 300,000 tickets already sold, more than double the total attendance from RWC 2021 in New Zealand, and is now firmly on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history, not just in scale, but in impact.

1994 World Cup winner Gill Burns and 2014 World Cup winner Rachael Burford unveiled the new trophy

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey said: “We are just 100 days away from welcoming the world to England for what will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup yet. The excitement is real, and the momentum is building by the day, as this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. With more tickets going on sale today, don’t miss out on seeing rugby’s powerful personalities and unstoppable athletes take to the global stage.”

The reveal of the new Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy brought together senior figures from World Rugby, RWC 2025 LOC, UK Government, host cities, and Rugby World Cup legends to celebrate the progress and energy of the women’s game and look ahead to an era-defining tournament.

The newly designed trophy is a modern expression of excellence and ambition. It fuses history and future by retaining the iconic twin handles of the original prize while introducing a sleek, oval silhouette, with names of past champions engraved on its base.The world map etched into the surface symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have competed on the Rugby World Cup stage and the new stars who will carry the game forward.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “This trophy represents far more than a tournament; it reflects a movement. A movement fuelled by passion, shaped by trailblazers, and driven by the next generation of women and girls stepping into the game around the world.”

New Women's Rugby World Cup trophy unveiled at Battersea Power Station

Former English international and Rugby World Cup winner Katy Daley-McLean added: “With the potential on this tournament being the biggest Women’s World Cup yet, it seemed an appropriate time for a new trophy. This trophy hopefully connects the past to the present allowing all to remember the trailblazing of those that came before us.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is designed not only to deliver a world- class tournament, but to create a lasting, positive impact for women and girls in sport. Impact ’25 is already delivering strong results across England and the home unions. More than 850 clubs have received support to grow the women’s game, while girls’ participation is up 9.3% year-on-year.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “In just 100 days, we will host the biggest and best-supported Women’s Rugby World Cup in history. But this tournament is about more than what happens on the pitch. Through our Plan for Change and the Impact ‘25 legacy programme, we’re investing in 850 clubs across the country — upgrading facilities, opening up access, and inspiring more people to get involved in the game they love."

With over 300,000 tickets now sold, fans have shown an unprecedented appetite for women’s rugby. 95% of the host nation's population are within two hours of a match venue, making it the most accessible tournament ever.

Tickets are now back on general sale – available

at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.