Brighton five a side football leagues

By Steve Simmonds
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:26 BST
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new 5 a side leagues in Brighton, starting on Monday 7th October, Tuesday 24th and Thursday 25th September! BRIGHTON 5 A SIDE FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Reserve your space in a new Community Football League! Sign up as a single player or join as a team!

🔥 BRAND NEW 5 A SIDE LEAGUES 🔥

📹 Full length matches will available to watch back on our Leisure Leagues Sussex YouTube channel 📹

🏟 Withdean Sports Complex

Sign up now to book your place in the league!placeholder image
Sign up now to book your place in the league!

📆 7pm-9pm kick offs (30 Minute games)

🏧 £30 per team per week, £10 entry - saving of £40

💻 Social Media updates, all online team profiles

💼 Well organised and weekly communications

🏆 Trophies/Medals to be won

🏅 Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards

⚽ All abilities welcome - squads of up to 8 players

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/withdean-sports-complex/brighton-and-hove-monday

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/withdean-sports-complex/brighton-and-hove-tuesday

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/withdean-sports-complex/brighton-and-hove-thursday

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Area Manager:

Steve 07955 175518 / [email protected]

