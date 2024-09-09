Brighton five a side football leagues
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new 5 a side leagues in Brighton, starting on Monday 7th October, Tuesday 24th and Thursday 25th September! BRIGHTON 5 A SIDE FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Reserve your space in a new Community Football League! Sign up as a single player or join as a team!
🔥 BRAND NEW 5 A SIDE LEAGUES 🔥
🏟 Withdean Sports Complex
📆 7pm-9pm kick offs (30 Minute games)
🏧 £30 per team per week, £10 entry - saving of £40
💻 Social Media updates, all online team profiles
💼 Well organised and weekly communications
🏆 Trophies/Medals to be won
🏅 Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards
⚽ All abilities welcome - squads of up to 8 players
If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Area Manager:
Steve 07955 175518 / [email protected]
