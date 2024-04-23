Brighton & Hove City Council select Game4Padel for new beach front regeneration project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The park is being created through the Kingsway to the Sea project, which aims to regenerate the underused facilities and green spaces on the seafront in West Hove by creating a new park stretching from Hove Lagoon to the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

Predominantly funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, the park is expected to be fully completed towards the end of this year with the tennis and padel facilities opening earlier in the summer.

Councillor Julie Cattell, Lead Member for Major Projects, said: “Game4Padel has extensive experience of operating padel facilities alongside tennis. Many of its venues also offer tennis or operate at multi-sport destinations, and many of their coaches straddle both tennis and padel.

Tennis facilities at Hove Beach Park.

”The company has a number of tennis stars as investors and ambassadors, including Andy and Jamie Murray, Annabel Croft and Andrew Castle.

“We are looking forward to seeing tennis and padel thrive as part of a strong sports’ offering in the new park alongside bowls, croquet, the new skatepark, pump track and roller area.”

Game4Padel will be responsible for the six tennis and four padel courts at the site, facilitating bookings, running coaching for all ages and abilities, and ensuring the facilities are well used by building a thriving, racket sport community in the area.

Game4Padel have been operating an uncovered pop-up padel court at Withdean Sports Complex since October 2022 and have received planning permission from the council to install a permanent, three-court covered floodlit facility there. The temporary court at Withdean has been extremely popular with excellent court occupancy midweek and at weekends, and there is significant demand in the city for more padel facilities. The new courts at Withdean are planned to open this summer.

Padel facilities at Hove Beach Park.