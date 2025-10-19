Brighton player ratings vs Southampton: Substitute turned star scores 8/10 as Albion dominate

Late goals from Kiko Seike and Fran Kirby rewarded Brighton’s dominance with a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the League Cup.

Albion substitute Kiko Seike provided the breakthrough at Broadfield, with the winger’s 68th-minute strike firing into the roof of the net from close range.

Fran Kirby soon dinked her way onto the scoreboard, with the Brighton midfielder coolly capitalising on a ball played over the top from Jorelyn Carabalí.

While relief would have been the overriding feeling for Albion supporters after an afternoon of probing from their side, a third goal in additional time ensured a jubilant conclusion to the contest.

Seike's persistence allowed the forward to poke the ball past Fran Stenson on her second attempt, following a driven cross from fellow Japanese international Moeka Minami.

First-half chances for the Albion to take the lead had, however, been squandered by forwards Michelle Agyemang and Rosa Kafaji. While the former shrugged off several Saints before firing her strike just wide, Kafaji angled her half-volley past the far post.

Brighton’s Marit Auée was also presented an opportunity in the 55th minute, however the full-back bizarrely fired her first-time attempt over the bar just yards from goal.

An otherwise subdued Southampton offered their best attack of the contest following this, as a cross into the box from Jess Simpson narrowly evaded the head of striker Megan Collett to ensure the Saints left Broadfield empty-handed.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their 3-0 victory over Southampton Women.

Sophie Baggaley - 7 Untroubled throughout. Looked comfortable distributing play on the rare occasions she received the ball.

Rachel McLauchlan - 8 Often arrived in advanced areas. Secured the assist for Seike's opener, and should have recorded another for a clever drop of the shoulder and lay-off to Auée.

Jorelyn Carabalí - 7 Assured display playing out from the back. Superb lofted assist over the Saints defence for Kirby's goal.

Marit Auée - 7 Often stepped in to clear up loose balls. Contained Saints striker Megan Collett well. Should have tested Stenson with her shot from yards out.

Marisa Olislagers - 7 Drove forward from full-back, while coming out on top in her battle with Abbie Ferguson.

Fuka Tsunoda - 7 Impressive performance, smartly turned away from pressure and broke up play in the midfield.

Nadine Noordam - 8 Strong display despite playing higher than usual. Broke up play and shifted the ball well while under pressure.

Carla Camacho - 6 Makeshift winger. Provided a searching cross to Kafaji and looked promising in the early stages.

Fran Kirby - 7 Carried the ball forward with some intricate dribbling. Superb run and chipped finish to make it 2-0.

Michelle Agyemang - 7Drove through the Saints midfield but struck her effort just wide. Continued to look positive when on the ball.

Rosa Kafaji - 6 Initially lively against right-back Milly Mott, but saw less of the ball as the match progressed. Half-volley lacked the required improvisation.

Brighton substitutes: Kiko Seike - 8 Introduced for Camacho in the 63rd minute. Scored five minutes into her lively cameo, and added a second in additional time.

Moeka Minami - 6 Replaced Kafaji in the 63rd minute. Made several overlapping runs and provided the ball for Seike's second.

Elliana Martin - 6 Replaced Olislagers in the 82nd minute. Showed great intent down the right flank, finding Agyemang who volleyed wide.

Caitlin Hayes - 5 Replaced McLauchlan in the 82nd minute. Kick-started Brighton's attacks from the backline.

Emilie Gay - N/A Introduced for Kirby in the 87th minute. The U17s England international occasionally retrieved possession for the Albion.