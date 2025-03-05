Brighton team’s bid to play in ‘World Cup of Youth Football’ given timely fundraising boost

A girls’ football team from Brighton hoping to play in the world’s biggest youth football tournament have been given an unexpected fundraising boost by a former girls’ team from the city who embarked on a similar journey nearly 20 years ago.

Brighton & Hove Schools District Girls U12s team have won their Kent Super League division and reached the semi-finals of the prestigious EFSA National Schools Cup – and are fundraising to take part in the 50th Gothia Cup in Sweden this summer.

Dubbed the 'World Cup of Youth Football', the tournament sees nearly 2,000 youth teams from over 70 countries take part in a week-long festival of football with the finals drawing crowds of over 10,000 people.

The team, looking to raise £15,000 to make the trip to Gothenburg in July, received a boost after a parent who led a fundraising campaign for the Brighton & Hove U16 girls’ team to go to the 2006 Gothia Cup heard about the appeal on social media and donated nearly £1,000 that had been sitting in a bank account since their own trip to Scandinavia 19 years ago.

Colin Crookshank, the parent who led the fundraising efforts for the Brighton Under 16’s team in 2006, said: “When I saw the club’s fundraising page on social media, I wanted to try and help out. Little did I know there was still money sitting in the bank account we set up for our own fundraising appeal nearly 20 years ago. It was a no brainer to donate the money to these girls so they could hopefully get the same opportunity and amazing experience as ours did all those years ago.”

Colin and the team who represented Brighton U16s at the Gothia Cup in 2006, will present a cheque to the Brighton U12s team at special celebrity fundraising match on Friday night (March 7) at Peacehaven FC where a team of Brighton & Hove Albion legends including Gary Hart, Dean Hammond, Dean Cox and Kerry Mayo will take on a team of leading Tik-Tokers.

Brighton and Hove District Under 12’s Manager, Kev Rowe, added: “There is a really supportive girls football community in Sussex and this is a great example of it in action. It is such a kind thought and generous donation from Colin and the people who were involved in fundraising for their team and we are looking forward to thanking them in person on Friday night.”

Doors open at 5.30pm with kick-off at 7.30pm. To find out more and buy tickets search “Seaside Showdown Skiddle” or you can donate to their cause by searching for “Gofundme Fab Brighton Gothia”