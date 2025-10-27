Brighton Women’s Rugby World Cup volunteers rewarded with unique pitchside Twickenham final experience

The hard work of two Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium volunteers at the Women’s Rugby World Cup was celebrated in front of a record Twickenham crowd at the World Cup final between England and Canada.

Jane Mitchell and Violaine Roberts were respectively Workforce Team and Fan Services volunteers at the Brighton venue. They were at Twickenham as the invited guests of Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery. They were the sponsor of the Official Volunteer Programme at the tournament and wanted to highlight the essential role that volunteers played in making the Rugby World Cup a success.

Jane and Violaine were two of 14 volunteers chosen to represent the 1,500 volunteers who worked on the five-week tournament across eight venues in England. The 14 were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in their roles and leaving a positive legacy in their communities.

Allwyn and World Rugby organised a presentation between the bronze and gold medal matches, pitchside of the hallowed Twickenham turf. The volunteers were given mementoes before being presented to the crowd for a moment of appreciation.

Jane Mithchell (back row, second left) and Violaine Roberts (front row, second left) are presented to the Twickenham crowd

Jane Mitchell said: “I’m a big sports fan and I love volunteering at major sports events, in fact, I started at the Olympics in 2012. Volunteering is so rewarding: if I can do something that makes somebody else’s day a little bit better and have a more fun time, then that’s a great thing to do.”

Violaine Roberts added: “I have been a volunteer in various events for 14 years now, and this is one of the highlights of events I have done. I think everything, from choosing volunteers to the experience, was absolutely exceptional at this Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

Both Jane and Violaine would recommend volunteering to support the community.

Violaine said: “A thousand percent you should volunteer. There’s great camaraderie, and you’ll learn so much working as a team. It’s also great fun and I’ve made so many friends throughout the whole country.”

Jane Mitchell is presented with a memento from Allwyn UK and World Rugby for her work volunteering at the Women's Rugby World Cup

Jane added, “If you ever get the chance, just do it. I think a lot of people think that volunteering is full of boring old people, but it’s really good fun and you get as much out of it as you give.”

With over 82,000 fans attending the final, the crowd was the biggest ever for a rugby game, and in line with it being the best attended Women’s Rugby World Cup ever. The volunteering programme was groundbreaking too, with two-thirds of the roles filled by women and 23% under the age of 30.

The volunteering programme was supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. Part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way, the annual £1 million fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, said: "We’ve seen that one of the most significant amplifiers of the impact of National Lottery funding is the voluntary sector. A key area of focus for us is supporting innovation and learning.

“That is why we were delighted that Allwyn’s Social Value Fund supported World Rugby in delivering a groundbreaking volunteer programme involving over 1,500 passionate individuals, many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women.

“These numbers redefined what it means to be a rugby volunteer and signal the power of the sport to engage and inspire a next generation of changemakers. We were delighted to have been able to bring volunteer representatives to the World Cup Final and give them the recognition and thanks they deserve on Twickenham’s iconic pitch. Together, we not only delivered a tournament, we delivered long-lasting impact in Brighton."