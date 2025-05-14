It's been a bumper month in the sunshine for Burgess Hill Runners.

Easter weekend saw a host of races, starting with the annual Sussex Road Relays, a relay race in which each runner runs two miles around Preston Park before handing over the baton to their running mate.

In the F50 category were Kath Wallek (13:42), Annette Maynard (14:48) and Gayle Tyler (13:47). They won two silver medals.

The club had three teams in the F60 category. Team A were: Karen Willett (18:22), Jean Leak (17:26) and Nicky Callus (16:49). Team B were: Kim Gow (19:01), Sheryl Caldecourt (17:06) and Antonia Boxall (16:46) and Team C were: Jacqui Sims (22:46), Diane Delderfield (21:01) and Lorraine Hewitt (20:51).

The BHR male team Sussex Road Relays

They had three teams in the male category, two in the M50 category, starting with Team A: Paul Prosser (13:52), Andy Sayers (14:34) and Andrew Bishop (13:25). Team B were: Rob Carr (14:43), John Palmer (16:08) and Stuart Turner (16:15), and in the M60 category: Fred Sykes (13:40), Oliver Day (12:43), and Richard Light (15:31).

In the West Sussex Fun Run League's Lewes 10k, Ben Peters finished in 37:52, followed by Tom Wheatley (42:50), Oliver Day (43:23), Travis Golbey (45:35), Paul Prosser (46:47), Gayle Tyler (47:38), Oliver Dewdney (47:41), Steven Barrett (49:08), Carlos Reyes (49:14), Andrew Bishop (49:47), Sharona Harrington (50:24), Andy Sayers (50:52), Annette Maynard (50:57), Stephen Divers (51:16), Jack Maynard (52:34), Robert Carr (53:24), John Schofield (57:25), John Palmer (58:05), Nicky Callus (58:17), Loretta Gendle (59:34), Andy Starling (59:40), Antonia Boxall (59:41), Chris Page (11:46), Sheryl Caldecourt (1:00:23), Sophie Abbott (1:00:50), Ella Chislett (1:01:33), Richard Gendle (1:02:29), Jill Bennett (1:02:49), Sam Chislett (1:02:56), Izzy Dewdney (1:05:17), Stuart Turner (1:06:04), Theresa Chalk (1:06:35), Helen Freeman (1:07:00), Bill Whitehead (1:07:13), Hugh Stevenage (1:07:22), Kim Gow (1:08:35), George Wotton (1:12:36), Karen Sargent (1:14:07), and Ruth Day (1:16:19).

In the London Marathon, Chris Maule finished in 2:53:45, followed by Mark Nicholls (3:00:05), Chris Alden (3:19:49), Susan Wintle (3:42:01), Sam Mayes (3:53:45), Gary Parr (4:34:04), Hazel Fordham (5:14:16), Claire Payne (5:27:10), and Sarah Parr (5:43:57).

In the Manchester Marathon, Mark Santer finished in 3:23:42, followed by Tom Wheatley in 3:27:17.

The female team at the Sussex Road Relays

In Belgium the European Running Championship took place which included a marathon that started in Brussels and ended in Leuven. Annette Maynard finished in 3:53:45, followed by John Palmer in 5:17:41. And in the US, Andy Biggs finished the Boston Marathon in 3:38:23.

In the Bluebell 10 Miler, Rob Shalloe finished in 1:11:07, followed by Neil Phillpot (1:13:27) and Kevin Cross (1:17:34). And in the 10k, Yasmine Allfrey finished in 48:33, followed by Antonia Boxall (56:56) and Chris Page (57:07).

The Seaford Half Marathon saw Ben Peters finish second overall in 1:23:41, followed by Travis Golbey (1:40:12), Carlos Reyes (1:49:23), and Emma Buckland (2:17:07). And in the South Downs Way 50, Mark Nicholls finished in 9:19:03, followed by Daniel Belton in 11:18:42.