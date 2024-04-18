Burgess Hill Runners compete in all corners of Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First up, we had a small group take part in the Mel's Milers 10k. Taking place annually on the last Sunday of March or first Sunday in April, it's a flat course, taking runners over pathways, track and trail through the Sussex countryside.

Kirsty Phillpot was first for BHR in 40:16, and also picked up second place woman overall. She was followed by Neil Phillpot (45:04), Stephen Divers (1:03:38), Malcolm Slater (1:17:38) and Theresa Chalk (1:18:18).

We also had a group travel to Hastings for the Hastings Half Marathon. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:22:07.

The BHR team at Lewes | Picture courtesy of Stephen Divers

He was followed by Andrew Bishop (1:39:28), Kevin Cross (1:52:42), Yasmine Allfrey (1:52:57), Tshepho Mati (1:59:48), Robert Carr (2:19:18), Tlou Mati (2:31:22) and Hugh Stevenage (2:55:23). Elsewhere, Angie Bower travelled to Reading for the Reading 1020 Trail Race, she finished in 1:51:47.

It was also the weekend of the Sussex Road Relays at Preston Park. BHR picked up 14th place in the MV50 category, with Oliver Day finishing his 2 mile leg in 12:19, Jamie Goodhead in 13:05 and John Palmer in 16:45.

Finally, it was the return of a popular race for BHR, and the next of the WSFRL races, the Lewes AC Easter Monday 10k.

