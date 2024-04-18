Burgess Hill Runners compete in all corners of Sussex
First up, we had a small group take part in the Mel's Milers 10k. Taking place annually on the last Sunday of March or first Sunday in April, it's a flat course, taking runners over pathways, track and trail through the Sussex countryside.
Kirsty Phillpot was first for BHR in 40:16, and also picked up second place woman overall. She was followed by Neil Phillpot (45:04), Stephen Divers (1:03:38), Malcolm Slater (1:17:38) and Theresa Chalk (1:18:18).
We also had a group travel to Hastings for the Hastings Half Marathon. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:22:07.
He was followed by Andrew Bishop (1:39:28), Kevin Cross (1:52:42), Yasmine Allfrey (1:52:57), Tshepho Mati (1:59:48), Robert Carr (2:19:18), Tlou Mati (2:31:22) and Hugh Stevenage (2:55:23). Elsewhere, Angie Bower travelled to Reading for the Reading 1020 Trail Race, she finished in 1:51:47.
It was also the weekend of the Sussex Road Relays at Preston Park. BHR picked up 14th place in the MV50 category, with Oliver Day finishing his 2 mile leg in 12:19, Jamie Goodhead in 13:05 and John Palmer in 16:45.
Finally, it was the return of a popular race for BHR, and the next of the WSFRL races, the Lewes AC Easter Monday 10k.
We had a bumper turnout - with 37 BHRs taking part. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 40:10. He was followed by Mark Nicholls (42:04), Sam Mayes (42:21), Oliver Day (43:38), Travis Golbey (44:46), Jamie Goodhead (46:57), Gayle Tyler (51:21), Annette Maynard (51:54), Andrew Bishop (52:18), Stephen Divers (55:07), Simon Thompson (56:26), Tshepho Mati (57:51), Isobel Dewdney (57:57), Oliver Dewdney (57:57), Sally Symes (58:30), Andy Starling (58:58), John Schofield (59:20), Richard Light (1:00:04), Nicky Callus (1:00:08), Chris Page (1:02:05), George Wotton (1:03:01), Jill Bennett (1:04:05), Laura Walton (1:04:06), Emma Goodhead (1:04:07), John Palmer (1:04:33), Rainer Hirt (1:04:33), Katherine Hughes (1:06:09), Kim Gow (1:06:53), Jayne Leaney (1:06:54), Nigel Cruttenden (1:07:27), Tlou Mati (1:09:00), Mercy Dennis-Smith (1:09:05), Ella Stanbrook (1:10:01), Sam Chislett (1:11:02), Theresa Chalk (1:13:28), Hugh Stevenage (1:18:33) and Ruth Day (1:20:36).