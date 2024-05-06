Burgess Hill Runners enjoy race success in Brighton, London and elsewhere
At the Brighton Marathon and 10k, BHR were well represented.
In the marathon, Chris Alden was first for BHR in 2:59:14. He was followed by Andrew Bishop (3:28:19), Mark Nicholls and Jamie Goodhead (3:32:31), Jonathan Herbert (3:44:09), Susan Wintle (3:44:31), Gary Parr (4:49:56), Claire Giles (4:57:54), Jason Quinn (4:59:33) and Sarah Parr (5:00:03).
In the 10k, Sheryl Caldecourt was first for BHR in 56:05. She was followed by Emma Watson (1:01:00), Antonia Boxall (1:01:01), Kim Gow (1:01:35), Hazel Fordham (1:05:33), Karen Hancock (1:06:09) and Hugh Stevenage (1:10:02).
Ella Stanbrook and Izzy Dewdney completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 1:59:22 and 2:00:03 respectively. While Ben Peters and Chris Page completed the Seaford Half Marathon in 1:28:10 (coming in 6th place) and 2:17:43. Hugh Stevenage completed the Grand National Findon 10k in 1:20:23.
Robert Carr took on the immense challenge of the Manchester to Liverpool Ultra. Starting at Media City in Salford, the 50 mile route takes runners across
Trans-Pennine Trail, the Manchester Ship Canal and the River Mersey from Manchester to Liverpool. He finished in 11:12:00.
Andy Biggs achieved a 14 minute marathon PB, and a 16-year goal of getting under 3h30 at the Manchester Marathon, with a finish time of 3:16:33.
Then came the return of a big one, the London Marathon. With a record number of runners signed up, this year was set to be one of the biggest races yet, and BHR had a group of 12 runners travel up to the capital to take on the challenge.
First for BHR was Chris Maule who finished in 2:53:13. He was followed by Paul Prosser (3:11:45), Andrew Bishop (3:25:33), Annette Maynard (3:36:24), Cath Beckett (3:53:29), Andy Biggs (3:55:58), Ella Stanbrook (4:09:12), Phil McManus (4:09:12), John Boxall (4:09:14), Simon Thompson (4:24:00), Antonia Boxall (5:30:46) and Jay Wadey (6:09:31).
Staying more local, some of our runners travelled to Worthing for the Worthing Runfest. In the half marathon, Travis Golbey was first for BHR in 1:31:19. He was followed by Yasmine Allfrey (1:46:06), Lucy Ward (1:59:20) and Rebecca Norton (1:59:57).
In the 10k, Anthony Petiffer-Knight was first for BHR in 48:55. He was followed by Gary Parr (51:29), Chris Page (55:13), Sarah Parr (56:20) and David Leen (1:07:55).
Oliver Day and Jamie Goodhead took on the LDWA South Downs Marathon. Participants could either run or walk the route. Oliver and Jamie chose to run it and finished together in 5:18:00, coming joint second in the men's category and joint fourth overall.