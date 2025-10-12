Burgess Hill too hot for Flames

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team beat Burgess Hill Flames 6-0 at The Triangle.

Rebecca Harman-Smith opened the score with a well-worked goal driving up the pitch from the midfield and receiving a great ball in from Ginette Read on the left to put away.

This was followed by Cath Donovan’s first goal, which was a pass flicked on reverse stick past the keeper.

Katie Meares scored the third when Izzy passed her the ball from the left and she beat three players and lifted the ball past the keeper. The defence were rarely troubled and Rookie Freja in goal was never challenged throughout.

The Flames rallied in the second half but tired towards the end and Tilly scored two almost identical goals in succession, when she picked the ball up in the left midfield driving through the Flames defence; cutting in and then shooting low to the right corner from the top of the D.

With the score at 6-0 the fours’ last, and Donovan’s second goal, was a rebound off the keeper following a straight strike by Becs Marriner.

Hill 4s team: Freja (GK), Caddye (Capt), Deacon, Bailey, Donovan, Marriner, Harman-Smith, Griffiths, Tilly, Izzy, Branagan, Gilham, Read, Meares Score: 7 - 0 Scorers: Meares, Harman (2), Donovan (2), Tilly (2)

Next, the fours play East Grinstead 5s at 11.45 at Saint Hill.