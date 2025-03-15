Burwash footballers can walk off with league title

Burwash sealed the Over 60s Walking Football County League title with convincing 4-0 win over Ringmer.

While they won, nearest rivals Eastbourne Reds could only manage a draw in their final game – ensuring the Burrishers finished the 2024-25 season top.

Having formed eight years ago the club progressed to become founding members of the Southern Combination Walking Football League, competing in the over 60s division against teams from all over the county including Eastbourne, Ringmer, Hastings and Bexhill.

Burwash were once regarded as ‘the pub team’ with most other teams in the league being affiliated to proper football clubs having training facilities and community engagement programmes ensuring funding for training and kit – while Burwash ploughed their own furrow and sometimes looked like they were kitted out at the local charity shop.

The successful Burwash over 60s squad at the Eastbourne Oval Arena

But thanks to Dave Kuhler at Archway Builders they now look like a team – and certainly play like one.

Success has focused attention on the village and put Burwash firmly at the centre of the footballing map.

The victory celebrations will go on for some time - probably all summer – and may even even include an open-top bus ride through the village displaying the trophy!

The team will compete in a tournament in Portugal in May and hope to do the village proud once again.

If you are over 50 why not consider joining the club? You don’t have to be league standard or even a footballer but if you are happy to join in, have a laugh and like a drink in the pub after ‘training’ then you will be made very welcome. Contact Steve Mintram on 01435 882444.