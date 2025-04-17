Busy Easter period at Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Crawley Town Community Foundation continue to deliver a packed Easter programme over the two-week holiday period, with a full programme of community programmes ranging from Soccer Schools, Trials and Tournaments to name just a few of what was on offer.

Sixteen young people from the Foundations, Premier League Kicks headed to Portsmouth to take part in the regional U16 tournament, hosted by Pompey in the Community. The winners of the tournament playing for a coveted place in the finals, set to take place at the iconic St Georges Park.

The tournament format comprised of a mixed and girls' group, with both teams playing four matches to determine if they progressed to the champions competition or the plate competition.

Both teams started well, with our mixed team scoring 26 goals in just 4 games to secure their spot in the champions competition and following a tough few games, our girls team secured a spot in the plate competition. Throughout the day, the referees awarded points for ‘fair play’ throughout the day for showing great sportsmanship and resilience.

The Foundations boys team finished third in their group after tough games against Reading, Southampton and Southend. Whilst the girls battled hard to try and win the plate group, however ended up finishing second in the group.

We would like to thank Pompey in the Community for hosting a fantastic day of football, our participants loved every minute.

Also, throughout the Easter Holidays, the Foundations Education Department hosted another round of engaging trials aimed at current year 11 students who are interested in joining its 16-19 Football Education Programme next year.

The sessions provided new students to experience our blend of learning and football, meet staff, and get a taste of the day-to-day environment. It was a fantastic opportunity for potential students to showcase their skills ask questions they had and take the first step towards joining our programme. We we’re also joined by players who are already signed up to the programme.

To add to this, our Easter Soccer Schools were a sell-out, with participants enjoying the weather and joining us daily to play games, win prizes and develop their skills.

During the Soccer Schools, participants were visited by Crawley Town FC First Team players, who took time out of their busy schedules to meet and greet those attending the daily sessions. Over the course of two weeks, players dropped in to say hello, answer questions our participants had and sign young fans shirts and boots.

For more information on the Foundation and it’s programmes please go to https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com .