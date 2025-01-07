Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Rovers' Eleanor Strevens has tasted victory for England in Spain – and been part of a gold medal-winning GB team in Turkey.

At the start of December, Strevens had a fabulous race at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey, finishing a superb 6th place and helping Great Britain and Northern Ireland to win team gold in the process.

After getting a solid start in the top 30 places amongst the best 100 junior athletes in Europe, Eleanor started to move through the field and, with a final push in the last 400m, finished an incredible 6th in her first European Championships. With Great Britain having 3 runners in the top 6 places, it resulted in the team winning gold ahead of Italy and France.

Eleanor began 2025 with an invite to race for England at the Elgoibar International Cross Country races in Northern Spain.

Eleanor Strevens winning the U20's Women's Elgoibar International Cross Country for England

Eleanor had another strong race over a tough hilly course and came 1st in a high-class field of under 20 women from across the region.

Her coach of nine years, Chris Voice, praised her maturity in a superb finish at the European Championships and is looking forward to her further development over the coming months, which will see Eleanor training at altitude in the Pyrenees before starting her track season.