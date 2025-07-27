Busy period for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
This was a busy period for Marine Garden bowlers with 3 Stracey League matches and one WSBL match.

The latter, played at Witterings, was a close affair with the home team recording a shot advantage 74-68 having shared the games 2 apiece. Six points to Witterings and 4 to Marine Gardens. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark had a 23-16 win.

The much-needed rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of Marine Gardens bowlers at Tarring Priory in the first of three Stracey league matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They came away with 6 points having shared the rinks 2 apiece but posting a narrow 66-64 shot advantage. Singing loudest in the rain for Marine were Anne Knighr, Alan Paterson, Bob Cole and James Albon with an 18-9 win.

Ready for the off at Marine Gardensplaceholder image
Ready for the off at Marine Gardens

Another six points were gained in a rare victory at Worthing Pavilion. Again the rinks were shared 2 apiece and Marine Gardens left , singing in the rain , with 6 of the 10 points on offer following a 75-60 shot advantage .

Leading the singing on this occasion were Bob Cole, Jane McHugh, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark with a magnificent 24-8 win.

Yet again in the home match against close rivals Goring Manor the rinks were shared but the away had the shot advantage 69-57 leaving Marine Gardens with 4 points. A sterling effort by Betty Stevenson, Graham Ray, Jenny Ashman and Ivan Godsmark to win 21-11 was a good try.

Finishing the week with three away fixtures and 20 of the available 40 points felt like a commendable performance.

Related topics:Marine Gardens
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice