Busy period for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

This was a busy period for Marine Garden bowlers with 3 Stracey League matches and one WSBL match.

The latter, played at Witterings, was a close affair with the home team recording a shot advantage 74-68 having shared the games 2 apiece. Six points to Witterings and 4 to Marine Gardens. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark had a 23-16 win.

The much-needed rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of Marine Gardens bowlers at Tarring Priory in the first of three Stracey league matches.

They came away with 6 points having shared the rinks 2 apiece but posting a narrow 66-64 shot advantage. Singing loudest in the rain for Marine were Anne Knighr, Alan Paterson, Bob Cole and James Albon with an 18-9 win.

Ready for the off at Marine Gardens

Another six points were gained in a rare victory at Worthing Pavilion. Again the rinks were shared 2 apiece and Marine Gardens left , singing in the rain , with 6 of the 10 points on offer following a 75-60 shot advantage .

Leading the singing on this occasion were Bob Cole, Jane McHugh, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark with a magnificent 24-8 win.

Yet again in the home match against close rivals Goring Manor the rinks were shared but the away had the shot advantage 69-57 leaving Marine Gardens with 4 points. A sterling effort by Betty Stevenson, Graham Ray, Jenny Ashman and Ivan Godsmark to win 21-11 was a good try.

Finishing the week with three away fixtures and 20 of the available 40 points felt like a commendable performance.