Tarring Priory bowlers maintained their unbeaten record in the Stracey League with a convincing 80-62 win at Worthing Pavilion.

Top rink went to Adie Jackson, Mike Meadows, Roy Bland and John Bailey who beat Bryan Bodicott 25 - 8 with Derek Meechan, Trevor Puttick. David Fairs and Ian Robertson romping to a 28-12 victory against Barry Ledger.

A friendly at home to a very strong Sussex Vice Patrons proved too difficult for an inexperienced Priory team with only Judy Chambers, Butch Shakespeare, Roy Barclay and Ray Baker successful, with an 18-11 success over Wittering's Lundsay Bangs.

Baker was brought back to earth the following day when Team Captain away to reigning Brodie League champions, Southwick. Meechan, Mike Belton and skip Nick Eager pulled off a notable 25-15 win over Graham Bibby and Jackson and Puttick supported Keith Brinsmead on the way to an 18 - 15 victory against Paul Burnett but overall Priory went down 65-79.

Trevor Puttick in action at Church House Grounds

It was a similar story in what is proving to be a difficult start to the West Sussex League campaign. Mark Garwood, Bailey, Brinsmead and Chris Ide pulled off a good 16-11 win against former National Champion Paul Butler and were well supported by Chris Salt, Terry Urben, John Schools and skip Stuart Shwartz who overcame Simon Tooley 18-16.

A heavy 14-23 defeat for Jackson, Barclay, Alan Messer and Stuart Logan against Gary Miller and after a terrible start, Meechan, Baker, John Fairs and Dave Levey clawed their way back to a 17-21 deficit but it was not enough to secure the overall win and Chichester returned home with a 71-65 victory

New team Manager Ide remains upbeat but is still looking to find more winning combinations. He said: "We showed we have the talent the previous week when we beat title contenders Southbourne and I have no doubt we can put together some consistent results when all our top players are available.”