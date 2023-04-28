Cape Town, London, Manchester… Haywards Heath Harriers are everywhere for long-distance action

Haywards Heath Harrier Ian Kenton went to South Africa for the Two Ocean Ultra 2023 race, held around Cape Town.

He had been preparing for several months which included a marathon qualifier.

The race has been called the world's most beautiful marathon and is Africa’s biggest running event.

The race distance is over 35 miles and is relatively flat for the first 26 miles, then the long climbs start and the added rise in temperature gives the race a unique challenge.

Ian Kenton in South Africa

Ian said: “I went for it, and I thought I had it until somewhere around halfway. Things got very interesting after that was in a world of hell for the last 15 miles. Not the sub four [hours] I was hoping for, but an amazing experience all the same.”

Ian finished in 310th place out of 5,733 runners in a time of 4hr 23min 41sec.

At the London Marathon, Haywarsds Heath Harriers had unusually only one runner taking part.

Chris Faulkner was flying the flag for the club, finishing the race in 3.47.51 in 13,722nd place.

Sean Duff at the Rotterdam Marathon

At the Manchester Marathon, three Haywards Heath Harriers took part.

Sam Ridley was first home in 3.26.17 finishing as fourth veteran woman in the 55-59 age group.

Oliver Farr, who was on his 98th marathon, finished next in 4.10.05.

Emma Pryor finished in 4.49.19, for a super 11-minute personal best time.

Kim Lo at the Vienna Marathon

At the Rotterdam Marathon, Sean Duff ran a super personal best time of 2.56.22.

Farr completed his 99th marathon at the ‘Phoenix Not The London Marathon’ race held at Sunbury-on-Thames.

Now just one race from becoming a member of the elite One Hundred Marathon Club, Farr completed the race in 4.28.

He is looking to complete his 100th at the Richmond Park Marathon in May.

Kim Lo ran in the Vienna Marathon. In a hot marathon for the time of year, Kim finished in 3.34.37.

At the Friday Night Under The Lights event, a fast 5k race series held at Battersea Park in London, two Haywards Heath Harriers, Jamie Topping and Russ Mullen, took part.

The runners were set off in separate seeded races depending on ability. The course composed of two and a bit laps around the park.